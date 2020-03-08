DRAY, Joseph T.

DRAY - Joseph T. Died suddenly in Mill Creek, Washington on February 18, 2020. He is survived by his siblings Marguerite (John) of Lynnwood, WA, Robert (Linda) of Buffalo, NY; his nephew John and niece Katie. Joe was born and raised in Buffalo where he graduated from both Canisius High School and Canisius College. He worked nearly 30 years in Buffalo and was eventually general manager of the Buffalo Club on Delaware Avenue before moving to the Puget Sound area to help his sister care for their father. He embraced his new life in the Pacific Northwest, settling in Everett, WA, and becoming an active member of his community. His last two years were spent in Mill Creek where he was contentedly reestablishing himself in his new environment. Joe was intelligent, curious and determined. He had a modest income and failing eyesight, so much of his getting around was done on public transportation. Nonetheless, he took every opportunity afforded him to experience life. The book mobile stopped at his senior apartment monthly and he always had a stack of books on a variety of topics waiting for him. When he was at home, the radio was almost always on for information and company with a special interest in world news and politics. "Life is short. Let the people you love know it.".