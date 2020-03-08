DiVIRGILIO, Lucy Ann

DiVIRGILIO - Lucy Ann Age 81 of North Tonawanda left us to join her family in heaven, on March 2, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Francesca DiVirgilio; loving sister of Donald (Lori) DiVirgilio, Angeline (Joseph) Bernas, and sister-in-law Ruth DiVirgilio, and also late sister Mary DiVirgilio and brother A.Vincent DiVirgilio. She's also survived by nephews Joseph, John, James, Jeffrey, Jerome, Jason, E.J. and Christopher; nieces, Julie, Michelle, and Allison and several great-nieces and nephews. Lucy was the former co-owner of Giovanni's Hair Fashions in Tonawanda, NY. She was an avid Buffalo Bills Fan, holding season tickets for 30 years and having attended all four of the team's Super Bowls. She was a loving and devoted sister and aunt, with a passion for reading and baking trays of Italian cookies for numerous family events. Lucy had a generous heart and a contagious laugh, which will be greatly missed. Friends will be received by the family on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda, from 5-7 PM with a prayer service immediately following. A Celebration of Life luncheon for family and friends will be held at The Third Warder's Social Club, 147 12th Ave., North Tonawanda, on Friday, March 13 at 1 PM. Buffalo Bills attire welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association.