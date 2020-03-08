DiLUZIO, Laurie A. (Stanton)

March 5, 2020 of West Seneca, NY. Daughter of Sally and the late Thomas Stanton; fiance; of Kevin Lazarony; former wife of Maurice DiLuzio; loving mother of Kristie (Patrick) Maxon and Nicole (Jonathan) Ort; dear grandmother of Brayden and Nixxon Maxon; sister of Thomas Stanton and Mary Jo Tumiel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.). Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com