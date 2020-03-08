DICKSON, Betty Ann

DICKSON - Betty Ann Age 88, on March 4, 2020. Born on May 31, 1931 in Buffalo, NY. She was the daughter of the late George and Bernice (Graap) Connelley. She was employed as a teacher for Orleans-Niagara BOCES in Sanborn. Predeceased by her parents, husband William F. Dickson and son William Shawn Dickson. She is survived by one nephew and five cousins. Prayers of committal and interment will be held on Wednesday, March 11 at 2 PM at Acacia Park Cemetery. Family and friends invited. If desired, donations may be made to Niagara Hospice in Betty's name. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander, OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at GOODLANDERCARES.com