DEAN, Carol S. (Stewart)

DEAN - Carol S. (nee Stewart)

March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years to Robert L.; dear mother of Alayne (John) Danzer, Gregory Dean and Scott (Teresa) Dean; dear grandmother of Kristen, Craig, Heather, Lauren and Eric. No prior visitation. Service were private. Carol was a member of the Kenmore Garden Club and an active member of the Kenmore United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Rd., Kenmore, NY 14217. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com