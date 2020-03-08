DAWIDOWICZ, Daniel

DAWIDOWICZ - Daniel Age 72, March 3, 2020 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Cwanek); devoted father of Kelly (Kenneth) Butkowski, Joseph (Tiana) Dawidowicz, Ronald (Susan) Mendel, Rochelle (Dan) Quartironi, and Kevin (Jackie) Mendel; adored grandfather of Jacob, Taylor, Luis, Emma, Charlotte and Leo; dear brother of Patricia (Tom) Wesolowski, Frank (Cindy) Dawidowicz and Robert Dawidowicz; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Daniel was a veteran of the US Air Force. Friends may call Monday, 1 - 3 and 6 - 9 PM, at the Lester H. Wedekindt Inc., Funeral HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY, where military honors will be rendered at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Daniel to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com