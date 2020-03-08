Daemen men, women receive bids for NCAA Division II basketball tournaments

Daemen College, the No. 7 seed, on Sunday drew No. 2 Stonehill College (23-5) of North Easton, Mass., as its first-round opponent on Friday at a time to be announced in the East Region of NCAA Women’s Basketball Division II Championships at Adelphi in Garden City on Long Island.

The Wildcats clinched their first berth in the NCAA Division II women’s championship and won their first East Coast Conference championship by defeating Molloy College, 68-56, on Sunday in the ECC Tournament championship game at the University of District Columbia.

Daemen (23-5) took a 46-42 lead into the fourth quarter against Molloy, which had upset No. 1 seed St. Thomas Aquinas in the semifinals. The Wildcats finished the job with a 22-14 fourth quarter, but not before a Molloy rally threatened to spoil the Wildcats’ big moment.

Jordan Heinold (Immaculate) hit a clutch 3-pointer and then made two free throws after Molloy had closed to 51-50.

Tournament MVP Katie Titus led Daemen with 24 points and 13 rebounds after registering a 16-14 double-double in a semifinal win over New York Tech.

Tiara Filbert, an all-tournament selection, played all 40 minutes and scored 13 points. Caroline White, who also was named all-tournament, had 12 points.

Although hampered by foul trouble, Heinold finished with 10 points.

Adelphi is the No. 1 seed in the East Regional and will face Jefferson (Pa.). Other matchups in the regional are University of Sciences (Pa.) vs. Molloy and Saint Anselm (N.H.) vs. Le Moyne.

The Daemen men’s received an at-large bid and will face ECC regular-season champion Bridgeport, the host team, in the East Region first round on Saturday. The Wildcats’ bid for the ECC Tournament championship ended on Saturday with a semifinal loss to St. Thomas Aquinas, 91-78.

Junior center Andrew Sischo of the Wildcats was named to the ECC All-Tournament team announced Sunday after St. Thomas Aquinas had upset No. 1 seed Bridgeport, 74-67. Sischo averaged 35 points in two tournament games including a Daemen-record 46 in Wednesday’s 90-76 first-round victory over Queens College.