CIANCIOSI, Robert

CIANCIOSI - Robert 88, passed away on May 23, 2019 in Maricopa, Arizona. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Lucy Cianciosi; survived by his children Roberta Cianciosi and David Ciancisoi of Maricopa; Robert is preceded in death by his parents Dominic and Antoinette Cianciosi, brother and sister in law Angelo and Madeline Cianciosi and Ameleto and Edith Cianciosa. Mr. Cianciosi was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a devoted fan of the NY Yankees and the Buffalo Bills. He loved to cook and had a great sense of humor. Most of all he was a very modest and charitable man who loved his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a public visitation 3 PM Tuesday, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Maricopa. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 3:30 PM. Entombment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Buffalo, NY. J Warren Funeral Services, Cole & Maud Gardens Chapel, Casa Grande, AZ have been entrusted with arrangements.