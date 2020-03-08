CARUSO, Gloria J. (Van Norman)

Age 74, March 6, 2020, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Albert P. Caruso; loving daughter of the late Earl and Doris Van Norman; devoted mother of Greg (Kim), Adam and Matthew; adored grandmother of Gregory, Victoria, Vanessa and Nathaniel; dear sister of Sheila (late Thomas) Hamilton and Gail Smith; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 12:30-1:30 PM at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY 14150, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1:30 PM. Interment Elmlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Gloria may be sent to the Group Home at 697 Edgewater Dr., Amherst, NY 14228, c/o Autistic Services of WNY. Online condolences may be offered at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com