BUTLER, Glen T.

BUTLER - Glen T. Of Lockport, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 following a traffic accident. Glen was born on July 24, 1982 in Lockport, NY. He was a practicing Barber and Tattoo professional. Glen enjoyed people, especially those he worked with and those he met through his work. Glen also had a love of fishing, music, fitness, and a genuine love of life and adventure. Son of Thomas Butler of Amherst, NY, and Deborah Rutland of Pinellas Park, FL; father of Josiah Butler and brother of Lisa Butler, both of Buffalo, NY. Glen is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.Calling hours will be Wednesday from 2 - 6 PM from the RUTLAND-CORWIN FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2670 Main Street, Newfane, NY. A Memorial Service will follow the calling hours at the funeral home. Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be welcome. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com to send a condolence to the family.