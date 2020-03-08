BUKOSKEY, Della (Bernini)

Of North Tonawanda, March 4, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph Bukoskey; beloved mother of Maria Kelly, Darla Gillotti and Peter (Kathy) Bukoskey; sister of the late Jane Gallo, late Emma Benamati, late Pearl Signorino and late Charlotte DeMarines; predeceased by granddaughter Jenny Gillotti; also survived by six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 3-8 PM to the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM from Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 626 Oliver St. North Tonawanda (please assemble at church). Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com