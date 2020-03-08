BRIDGFORD, Rev. Peter

BRIDGFORD - Rev. Peter Age 86, a resident of Vero Beach, FL, departed this life Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Belmore; son, Peter W. Bridgford, Jr. (Celeste); grandchildren, Isabella and Willow Bridgford; and many other loving family and friends. Peter graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL and the Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkeley, CA. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and served the Lord as an Episcopal Priest in the Diocese of Western New York. He was ordained at St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Jamestown, NY, was Vicar at the Church of the Holy Communion in Lakeview, NY, and Rector of St. Johns Grace Church in Buffalo. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Saturday, March 14, at St. Johns Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Circle, Buffalo, NY 14222. Condolences at www.denglerrobertsperna.com