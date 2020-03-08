Boy, 4, among four found squatting in 'deplorable' Falls home

A 4-year-old boy was among four people removed Friday from a 16th Street property that was later condemned by city Code Enforcement officials, Niagara Falls Police reported.

Officers were called to the home in the 600 block of 16th Street around noon to investigate possible squatters there and found four people inside – a 40-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son, a 45-year-old man and a 54-year-old man. None had a legal claim to the property, according to police reports.

First responders described the residence as being in "deplorable" and unsanitary condition, with garbage piled up throughout and no running water. They said there was also drug paraphernalia "in plain view."

The four were removed from the property and Child Protective Services was contacted to assist with temporary living arrangements for the woman and her child. An abuse report was also filed with CPS. No criminal charges were filed in the case.