BLAKE, Marjorie Ann (D'Arcy)

Age 87, of Bonita Springs, FL and Crystal Beach, Ontario Canada, passed away on February 24, 2020 at Avow Hospice. She was born August 12, 1932 in Buffalo, New York the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Sanford) D'Arcy. Marjorie started as an elementary school teacher and later completed her Master's Degree and became a reading specialist in Pittsburgh, which enabled her to combine her love for children and reading. She was a world traveler and loved anything to do with the water; swimming, kayaking, sailing, and sunsets. Marjorie enjoyed playing board games and cards with family and friends and was the self-appointed score keeper. She was a member of many church choirs in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. If you were lucky enough to be born or married into the family she knitted you a customized Christmas sock. She made over 80 for family members. She was affectionately called "Grani" or "Gran-Gran" by many. One of her favorite sayings was "Do you know where bored is? It's in your head!" She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. "Jack" Blake; a sister, Gail D'Arcy; brother, George S. D'Arcy; a daughter, Linda L. Blake and grandson, Gregory S. Galvin; survived by her children, Cheryl B. LaRochelle (late Wil), John P. Blake (Mary), Cynthia B. Hier (Geoffrey), Daniel J. Blake (Jeanine); sister, Jean M. Schoenhals (Jim); sister-in-law, Nina D'Arcy; grandchildren, Valerie Bauer, Janine Galvin, Matthew Galvin (Raechel), Caitlin Palmer, Zachary Hier, Darcy Hier Kavalec (Kyle), Joseph "Jay" Blake, Rachel Hier, Daniel L. Blake, Aidan Blake, Olivia Blake and Samuel Blake; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM at St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. The family would like to thank the staff at Avow Hospice, for the compassionate care and comfort they provided in her final days. Condolences may be made online at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com