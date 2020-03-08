BECHT, Laurel Marie

BECHT - Laurel Marie Age 68, of Springville. Passed March 3, 2020. Beloved daughter of Gwendolyne (nee Kohler) and the late Richard Becht, Sr.; sister of Richard, Jr. (Diane) Becht and Candace (late Roger) Hayden; aunt of Tammy Hayden, Rachael Becht, Debbie (Steve) Logel and the late Angie Becht; great-aunt of Olivia Logel. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 11 AM. Interment will be in Sardinia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Arcade UCC Church, 297 Main St., Arcade. Online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com