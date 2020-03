BARNWELL, Richard Roemer

BARNWELL - Richard Roemer 87, of Hague, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY, January 15, 1933. Survivors include his wife Carol (Ross) Barnwell; two sons, Michael, and Scott (Naomi); four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Online condolences at www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com