BAKER - Barbara A. (nee Stephens)

Entered into rest March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of David Baker; devoted mother of Patricia Cassel; loving daughter of the late Hardie and Jennie Stephens. No visitation; no services. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com