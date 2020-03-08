Area colleges (March 9)

Sunday’s results
WRESTLING
MAC Championships
at DeKalb, Ill.
Team scores: Missouri 142, Central Michigan 121, Northern Illinois 90.5, Rider 84.5, Lock Haven 82, Old Dominion 68, Cleveland State 64, Ohio 58.5, Kent State 51.5, Buffalo 49.5, Edinboro 45.5, Clarion 39.5, George Mason 39, Bloomsburg 32.5, SIU Edwardsville 31.
UB indivdual finals results: 165: Troy Keller dec., Izzak Olejnik (NIU), 10-5.
BASEBALL
Radford 12, Canisius 2
Westminster 8, D’Youville 4
Ripken Experience
Penn State Berks 6, Fredonia 4
Russmatt Central Fla. Invitational
ECC 8-1, Jackson College 7-6
Jackson College 6, ECC 1
SOFTBALL
D’Youville 10, St. Scholastica 3
D’Youville 7, Dominican (Ill.) 6
Mason Invitational
Canisius 4, Cornell 2
George Mason 1, UB 0
The Spring Games
Saint Louis 7, Niagara 2
Fast Pitch Dreams Classic
Iowa Wesleyan 2, Medaille 0
Fitchburg State 8, Medaille 4
MEN’S LACROSSE
Air Force 15, Canisius 11
WOMEN’S LACROSSE.
SUNY Poly Tournament
Fredonia 16, SUNY Poly 13
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Niagara 7, Wright State 0
