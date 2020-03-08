Share this article

print logo

Area colleges (March 9)

Published

Sunday’s results

WRESTLING

MAC Championships

at DeKalb, Ill.

Team scores: Missouri 142, Central Michigan 121, Northern Illinois 90.5, Rider 84.5, Lock Haven 82, Old Dominion 68, Cleveland State 64, Ohio 58.5, Kent State 51.5, Buffalo 49.5, Edinboro 45.5, Clarion 39.5, George Mason 39, Bloomsburg 32.5, SIU Edwardsville 31.

UB indivdual finals results: 165: Troy Keller dec., Izzak Olejnik (NIU), 10-5.

BASEBALL

Radford 12, Canisius 2

Westminster 8, D’Youville 4

Ripken Experience

Penn State Berks 6, Fredonia 4

Russmatt Central Fla. Invitational

ECC 8-1, Jackson College 7-6

Jackson College 6, ECC 1

SOFTBALL

D’Youville 10, St. Scholastica 3

D’Youville 7, Dominican (Ill.) 6

Mason Invitational

Canisius 4, Cornell 2

George Mason 1, UB 0

The Spring Games

Saint Louis 7, Niagara 2

Fast Pitch Dreams Classic

Iowa Wesleyan 2, Medaille 0

Fitchburg State 8, Medaille 4

MEN’S LACROSSE

Air Force 15, Canisius 11

WOMEN’S LACROSSE.

SUNY Poly Tournament

Fredonia 16, SUNY Poly 13

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Niagara 7, Wright State 0

There are no comments - be the first to comment