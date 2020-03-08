ANDZEL, Mary A.

ANDZEL - Mary A. 92, formerly of Collins, NY, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home in Apopka, FL. She was born on April 18, 1927 in Lackawanna, NY, daughter of the late Alexander and Genevieve (Ring) Slawinski. She married Edward Andzel who predeceased her on May 1, 2012. Mrs. Andzel worked on her family farm in Collins growing flowers, vegetables, and fruits, particularly grapes. Mrs. Andzel is survived by a son, Michale Andzel; daughter Karen (Gilbert) McKeon; daughter-in-law, Ann Andzel; one grandchild, Stephanie; four step-grandchildren Jennifer, Molly, Mary Ann, and Toby; as well as a great-grandson Ollie; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Edward Andzel, brother, Alexander Slawinski, and a sister, Eugenia Makowski. Friends may call on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 7-9 PM from Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main St. in Gowanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 AM from St. Joseph's RC Church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna, NY. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.