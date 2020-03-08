Amerks gain more ground on Belleville

Rochester used a big three-goal third period to overwhelm Belleville and secured a 4-2 win Saturday night at the CAA Arena in Belleville, Ont.

The victory moved the Americans (33-19-4-5) to within six points of first place in the AHL North Division after Friday’s 5-3 victory over the Senators. Belleville (38-19-4-1) is still in first place.

The Amerks played with five defensemen on the ice in an effort to limit Belleville’s potent offense.

Just like Friday, Rochester outshot its opponent. The Amerks rattled off 41 shots to the Senators’ 26.

Jonas Johansson made 24 saves in net for Rochester.

Belleville got on the scoreboard 2:57 into the game when Max Lajoie fired a shot into the top right corner of the Amerks’ net.

The lamp wouldn’t be lit again until the second period when Rochester’s Taylor Leier finished off a pass from Casey Mittelstadt to tie the game at one goal apiece.

Belleville took the lead again just 37 seconds later. Drake Batherson gave the Senators a 2-1 advantage as the Amerks’ defense was turned around.

Once again, the game went quiet. Rochester’s offense came alive in the third period, though, starting with Jacob Bryson’s tally 2:48 into the final stanza.

He scored on a one-timer assisted by Eric Cornel.

It looked like the game would need overtime, but William Borgen gave Rochester its first lead of the night with less than a minute and a half left to play in regulation.

It was the young defenseman’s first goal this season for Rochester.

Sean Malone added the icing on the cake with 29 seconds left in the game. He scored on Belleville’s empty net to ensure the victory.

The Americans have a brief homestand on deck this week.

They’ll host Binghamton on Wednesday and Syracuse on Friday at the Blue Cross Arena.

Both of those games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m.