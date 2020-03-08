ALDRIDGE, Rosemarie D. (Ciocca)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 7, 2020. Devoted mother of Dorothy (Darryl) Ellis, Charlene (Thomas) Wereski and the late RoRo Aldridge; cherished grandmother of three grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Ciocca; dear sister of Marie (late Angelo) Muscarella and Arthur Ciocca; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave, on Monday from 4 - 8 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Rosemarie was a retiree of Transitional Services with 20 years of service. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Rosemarie's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.