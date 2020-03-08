Adams, Sean

Of Bradford, PA, March 6, 2020. Loving fiance;e of Mandy Scheeler; adored father of Skyler Mae Adams, Riley Paul Adams, Mason Stacey and Gage Stacey; beloved son of Michael J. Adams Sr. and Laura Rounsville; dear brother of Michael, Jr. (Lori), Matthew (Caitlin) and Ryan Adams; dearest uncle of Michael J. III and David E. Adams; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will be present to receive friends Monday from 3-7:30 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3450 South Park Ave., where Funeral Services will follow at 7:30 pm. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com