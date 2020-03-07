YAVNO, Jerome

YAVNO - Jerome On March 3, 2020, at the age of 85. Aced out, picked up his chips and walked away. But not before telling everyone to talk more softly, as his hearing was just fine. Jerome was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 45 years Lucille. He leaves behind his oldest sister Birdie; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; his favorite daughter, Aimee; his favorite son Mark; his pride and joy grandson, Bean (who was not named that, but nobody remembers his birth name anyways); and a house full of stuff that his kids have no idea what to do with. Jerry joined the Army Reserves while in college, which took a year longer than expected, as he enjoyed hustling pool more than doing homework. After graduation, he wisely enlisted as a company clerk before his draft numbers came up, making it possible for him to see Europe from 1957 to 1959, and although he never saw combat, he learned to make a delicious "sh*t on a shingle" before returning to the states from Germany with a prized VW Beetle. Starting as a teacher with Buffalo Public Schools and ending as a project administrator for The Adult Learning Center, Jerome retired after 30 years. He worked hard, complained little and, in the spirit of always teaching, made sure to correct your grammar and improve your vocabulary any chance he got. Golf and Poker filled his weekends and the second Tuesday of every month. Later on, his poker night moved to Fridays, forcing his family to move Shabbat dinner to Thursdays due to a scheduling conflict. The wealth of information he had about old movies, actors, old Hollywood, television and music was only rivaled by the Internet, and on most days he had the answer before Google had a chance to load. He was extremely proud of the time he spent as president of the Hebrew Benevolent Loan Association, which is just another example of his generosity and willingness to help others in the community. He was a huge personality and the loyalty, love and respect he had for family and friends seemed limitless. He will be missed by his family, friends, neighbors and colleagues, and if you have borrowed a book, please keep it, as there are many more where that came from. Funeral Services to be held

Sunday, March 8, 2020, 11 AM Amherst Memorial Chapel, 281 Dodge Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. The family will be receiving guests at Aimee and Ted's home on Sunday 3-7 PM and Monday 2-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the Hebrew Benevolent Loan Association. The family guestbook online available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com