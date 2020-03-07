Wyoming County Sheriff's Office seeks snowmobiler who assaulted club member

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify the snowmobile operator who assaulted a Tri County Drift Hoppers Snowmobile Club member, causing injuries.

Deputies said the incident occurred at around noon last Sunday near Hiram Road in the Town of Arcade.

The club member was working on a snowmobile trail in an area between Hiram and Calwell roads when a group of four to five snowmobiles approached from the Bliss area. Deputies said the snowmobiles they were riding had modified exhaust systems, which are illegal. When the club member advised the leader of the group of snowmobilers of this, the man became upset and began to assault the club member, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A farmer on his tractor in a field near the trail observed the assault and ran to assist. The group then left the scene and headed toward Arcade. The leader of the group is described as a large, white man wearing a black, full-faced helmet and operating a mid-2000s yellow and black Ski-Doo Rev.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office at (585) 786-8989.