Woman dies after vans collide head-on in Town of Albion

A woman suffered fatal injuries when her van collided with another van head-on Friday evening in the Town of Albion, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Jill Stinson, of Albion, was pronounced dead after being taken to Medina Memorial Hospital.

Deputies said Stinson’s northbound 1989 Ford Econoline E150 van was struck by a southbound 2007 Ford Econoline E350 van that crossed into the oncoming lane in the vicinity of 3690 Eagle Harbor Road at around 6:30 p.m.

The driver of the other van, Michael Dipiazza of Oakfield, was not hurt. A passenger in Stinson’s van also was not injured, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office said weather may have been a factor in the crash, as snow was falling at the time. No charges have been filed. An investigation is continuing.