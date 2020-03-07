Williamsville North boys hockey moves on to state semifinals

Take it from Williamsville North hockey coach Bob Rosen: The second group of 500 wins is going to be tougher to earn than the first.

“Yes, I’d have to say so – I did the math in my head and I like numbers, so that would be an accomplishment,” Rosen said with a hearty laugh after the Spartans (15-8-1) had to cope with some nervous times in defeating Ithaca, 3-1, in a Division I quarterfinal of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament at LECOM Harborcenter.

Rosen spoke right after he had earned his 501st career victory, as he had hit No. 500 when the Spartans won the Section VI Division I title. "Earned" was the right word, because this was the type of game that could give coaches headaches, if not nightmares.

For more than two periods, Williamsville North was completely in charge. The Spartans had a 31-9 edge in shots in the first 35 minutes. Yet the score was only 2-0 in favor of Will North. Jacob Okulewicz and Matthew Scott had the North goals. Ithaca goalie Evan Mielbrecht was doing everything to keep his team in the game.

“I was shocked; he played great,” Rosen said. “I was very impressed with that.”

The Little Red needed some sort of break to get going, and it came with 6:25 left with the Spartans were called for a penalty. Ithaca only needed four seconds to score on the power play, with Zach Neely earning the goal. Then four seconds after that, another penalty was called on Williamsville North.

But the Spartans killed off the 90-second power play by the Little Red. That left only five minutes to go, but Will North still had to protect the one-goal lead. It did so, and wrapped up the game when Okulewicz slid the puck into the empty net in the final 30 seconds.

“I was kind of nervous,” the senior said. “The kid flung his stick and almost tipped it, but I managed to bury it."

Only then could everyone on the Spartans side exhale.

“You have six games for the playoffs, and hopefully this is our one that we were able to get past it – when we didn’t play our best but found a way to win,” Rosen said.

Williamsville North advanced to the state semifinal against Section V's Victor, a 4-0 winner against Section III's Syracuse on Saturday; the game will be played at 11:45 a.m. next Saturday at Harborcenter.