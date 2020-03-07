UB, Niagara, Canisius women learn their conference tournament seeds

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team will head into the Mid-American Conference Tournament riding a five-game win streak thanks to a 72-58 victory over Kent State at Alumni Arena.

With the victory the Bulls (18-11, 9-9) wound up as a sixth seed in the MAC tournament and will host a first-round game at 5 p.m. Monday against Miami (Ohio).

Kent State had clinched the MAC East Division championship before Saturday’s game. The loss ended the Golden Flashes’ four-game win streak and gave a UB a sweep of the season series with Kent, having won the previous meeting, 57-44.

Freshman Dyaisha Fair led UB with 26 points, her second straight 26-point outing. Fair, the nation’s sixth-leading scorer at 21.1 points per game, has hit the 20-point mark 19 times. She also had nine rebounds.

UB broke the game open by limiting Kent State to two baskets in the third quarter while outscoring the Golden Flashes, 23-10, for a 51-37 lead. Fair had 10 of her points in the third.

UB defeated No. 11 seed Miami twice in the regular season. A win over Miami will earn the Bulls another meeting with Kent State in the quarterfinals on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Canisius, Niagara lose

Both the Canisius and Niagara women ended their regular season schedules with losses.

Canisius (5-24, 4-16 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) lost to Quinnipiac for the 16th consecutive time, 63-57, at the Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins have never defeated Quinnipiac in women’s basketball.

Shaq Edwards had 20 points and Paige Warfel had 15 points and 19 rebounds for the winners (15-14, 12-8 MAAC).

Danielle Sanderlin and AJ Timbers each registered 18 points and 8 rebounds for Canisius. Senior D’Jhai Patterson-Ricks added 10 points in her final home game.

Canisius was outrebounded, 38-28.

Canisius will head to Atlantic City, N.J. for the MAAC Tournament as the No. 11 seed and face No. 7 Siena at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Niagara lost to Fairfield, 71-49. Jai Moore led the Purple Eagles with 19 points. Maggie McIntyre had 10. Lou Lopez-Senechal had 27 for the Stags (14-14, 12-8 MAAC).

Niagara is 9-20, 7-13 MAAC, and as the No. 8 seed will face No. 9 Saint Peter’s in a first-round game at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Atlantic City.

Daemen women advance

Daemen’s women’s team advanced to the East Coast Conference championship game but St. Thomas Aquinas eliminated the Daemen men, 91-78, in the ECC tournament at the University of the District of Columbia.

Tiara Filbert scored 20 points and sophomore Katie Titus registered her seventh double-double of the season to lead the second-seeded Daemen women to their 76-56 victory over third-seeded New York Tech.

Daemen improved to 22-5 and advanced to face fourth-seeded Molloy College in the championship game at noon Sunday. Molloy (22-8) upset top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas, 66-60, in Saturday’s other semifinal game.

Osbel Caraballo’s 29 points led Aquinas to its win over the Daemen men in a game the Spartans led most of the way. It was 42-34 at halftime.

Andrew Sischo was high scorer for Daemen with 23 points.