Tim Hortons nixes Roll Up the Rim cup promo, citing coronavirus

It looks like Tim Hortons fans will have to look to their phones to take part in this year's Roll Up the Rim to Win promotion.

The Toronto Globe and Mail reported Saturday that Tim Hortons was pulling 81 million cups designed for its popular contest, amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

"In the current public health environment, it just doesn't seem like the right solution to run the cup program, where people are using their mouths to roll up the rim and tearing it off to give to team members and having team members need to dispose of those," Duncan Fulton, chief corporate officer of Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc., told the Globe and Mail.

Roll Up the Rim is set to begin March 11 and run through April 7. The company was only planning on using the traditional cups for two weeks, then encouraging customers to play through the Tim Hortons mobile app, which will grant users an extra digital "roll," according to the Globe and Mail. Customers will also be eligible for randomized beverage giveaways at stores during the first two weeks of the promotion, the Globe and Mail writes.