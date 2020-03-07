Variety Kids Telethon raises more than $1 million for Children's Hospital

Buffalo’s 58th annual Variety Kids Telethon raised $1,055,222 for Oishei Children's Hospital, according to Variety Club of Buffalo officials.

The annual fundraising event, televised last weekend on WGRZ and WBBZ, has now raised more than $25.8 million for the Buffalo hospital since 1979.

“This was one of our most successful telethons ever,” said Paul J. Cambria, a Variety Club vice president who served as co-host of the 16-hour television event.

The charitable organization thanked the hundreds of volunteers who participated, including this year's celebrity child, Emilia Fay of Lancaster, and honorary chairpersons John and Alison Basil.

Performers included the Goo Goo Dolls and singers Frankie Scinta, Terry Buchwald, Kimera Lattimore and Shawn McQuiller, all of whom have ties to Western New York. The telethon also included a special tribute to veterans, including an appearance by Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, who received the Medal of Honor last year.

Darius Pridgen, Buffalo Common Council president and pastor of True Bethel Baptist Church, was also a co-host.