SZCZODROWSKI, Donald A.

SZCZODROWSKI - Donald A. Of Orchard Park, March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Bauer); son of the late Alex and Helen Szczodrowski; loving father of Sharon Prost, James Szczodrowski, Donna Woodruff, Karen (Anthony) D'Augostino and the late Michael Szczodrowski; grandfather of Jesse, Wayne, Michael (Sarah), Scott, Jilean, Timothy (Gina), Madeline, Isabel, Harrison and Francesca and seven great-grandchildren; brother of Diane (late Richard) Williams, Judith (late Robert) Slager and the late Gerald (late Noreen) Szczodrowski. The family will receive friends Sunday, 3-7 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services Monday in the Wesleyan Church of Orchard Park 10 AM, 7295 Ellicott Rd., Orchard Park. Memorials may be made to Music Resource Center - Cincinnati, www.mrccinci.org or Matthew Foster Foundation www.matthewfosterfoundation.com. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com