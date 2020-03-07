St. Mary's boys ice hockey wins state Catholic championship

Days removed from thinking its season was over, the St. Mary's boys hockey team won the state Catholic High School Athletic Association championship with a 4-1 victory against Chaminade on Saturday in Brooklyn.

St. Mary's lost to St. Joe's in the Niagara Cup final last Sunday, but St. Joe's forfeited the remainder of its season on Wednesday after an internal investigation revealed several players violated the school's code of conduct during a recent off-campus incident.

St. Mary's (13-8-3) stepped in and now brings the state title back to Western New York in its first state finals appearance since 2018.

The Lancers trailed, 1-0, after the first period but scored twice in the second to take the 2-1 advantage on goals by Nicholas Reif and Cole Young. Young's score came with less than six minutes remaining in the period.

St. Mary's scored halfway through the third period for a 3-1 lead on a goal by Daniel Reif.

Connor Payne capped the scoring with an empty-netter with less than two minutes left.

2020 State Champions!!! This is a great team with great kids!! So proud to be apart of this!! pic.twitter.com/OImP4WXVC0 — SMH Hockey (@SMH_Hockey) March 7, 2020

Following the victory, St. Joe's took to Twitter to congratulate the winners: