St. Joe's Mike Weber repeats as state Catholic bowling champion

Just missing a 300 game with an eight on his last ball, Mike Weber of St. Joe’s won the state Catholic High School Athletic Association bowling championship for the second consecutive year Saturday on Long Island.

To do it, Weber had to defeat the top seed in the final stepladder match, his own teammate Robert Cehulik, 298-184.

Cehulik, a sophomore, led the qualifying with an 1,104 for five games to earn the No. 1 spot for the five bowler stepladder. Weber qualified second with 1,092.

Chris Wright of Cardinal O’Hara was the No. 3 qualifier but lost in the second stepladder match to No. 4 seed Matthew Sidoni of St. John the Baptist, 225-161.

Weber then eliminated Sidoni, 279-216, to gain his place in the final match against Cehulik.

The qualifying scores for other Monsignor Martin Association bowlers: 6, Angelo Leone, Park, 1,033; 10, Nathaniel Muller, St. Joe’s, 1,020; 13, Daniel Hammerschmidt, Cardinal O’Hara 1,006; 16 Chris Heitzhaus, Canisius, 990; 21, Nick Pusatier, St. Joe’s 940.