SINNOTT - James E. March 6, 2020 of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of Lynn D.(nee Vogel); dear father of Lisa (Jeff) Crawford and Edmund (Katie) Sinnott; brother of Michael (Marilyn), Richard (Shirley), Robert and Mary (Bob) Nelson; brother-in-law of Todd (Barbara) Vogel and the late Dale Vogel; also survived by five grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services Monday at 10:00 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.) Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Sunday from 4:00-8:00 PM. Jim loved his 1940 Ford Delux Coupe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com