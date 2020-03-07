Proposed housing, retail project in northeast Amherst panned

A plan for single-family houses, condominium apartments and retail space in Swormville has drawn fierce criticism from some neighbors ahead of a key vote for the development project at Monday's Amherst Town Board meeting.

Forbes Capretto Homes contends the project on Transit Road in northeast Amherst would not significantly harm the environment and fits within the town's recommended uses for the property.

But residents who spoke at a recent Town Board public hearing decried the potential loss of green space and called the project site unsuitable because of its flooding history.

"I'm not against progress. I get it, things move on. But in this particular area I think it's a bad deal," said P.J. Abbarno, a Smith Road resident. "Some of these homes are going to lose value – somebody's going to go under."

Forbes Capretto Homes wants to build on 29 acres at 10060 and 10090 Transit Road, near Smith Road.

The site is mostly open field except for a single storage or warehouse building. Hickory Creek and an unnamed creek or ditch also cross the property, according to the town's Planning Department.

The developer would build 120 residential units in a mix of single-family houses on both traditional and smaller lots, townhouses and condominium apartments. The condominiums would be built on the second floors of several mixed-use structures along Transit Road with a total of 37,000 square feet on their ground floors.

The property is near the Ransom Oaks planned community and the Glen Oak Golf Course, with a subdivision to the north and Swormville's mixed-use "village center" to the south.

"That's the walkable community that we're trying to encourage, an extension of Swormville," attorney Jeffery Palumbo, who represents the developer, said at a Feb. 24 public hearing.

The Amherst Planning Board reviewed the proposal last May and agreed with the developer that residential and commercial development was compatible with similar nearby uses and that the project wouldn't harm the environment. Planning Board members recommended the Town Board amend the town's comprehensive plan to allow the development to proceed.

Neighbors at the public hearing, however, said the property is unsuitable for development because overflow from Ransom Creek, Gott Creek and other nearby sources than regularly leaves much of the site under water. The developer has said it will mitigate flooding issues at the site.

Dan Rosenthal, who lives on Smith Road in a home that previously belonged to his parents, brought a video and photos of previous flooding at the property.

"That's the problem we have back there. The water has nowhere to go," agreed neighbor Steven Massaro.

Jason Rommel, another Smith Road neighbor, said this project isn't consistent with the town's stated push to plant one million additional trees and add new town parks.

"We consistently destroy green space," said Rommel.

Monday's vote is a land-use action that amends the comprehensive plan to make way for redevelopment of the Transit Road portion of the project. The Town Board later would need to rezone the entire site, now primarily zoned as suburban agricultural.