PIRK, William A.

PIRK - William A. Of Cheektowaga, March 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Barbara (nee Gertz) Pirk; devoted father of Lisa (Tom) Gillis and Janine (Michael) Yelich; loving grandfather of Andrew, Jonathan, Allyson, Nicholas and Benjamin; dear brother of Marilyn (late George) Gray, Richard Pirk and Linda Pirk; also survived by nieces. Visitation will be held at Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Sunday 2-6 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6 PM, immediately following visitation. Relatives and friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined.