Quarantined students heading to Brockport; none coming to Buffalo State

No students will be brought to SUNY Buffalo State this weekend to be quarantined for the novel coronavirus, college President Katherine Conway-Turner announced in an email message to faculty, staff and students late Saturday afternoon. Several students, however, will be going to SUNY Brockport for quarantine.

“This afternoon, we learned from SUNY that we will not be hosting any students returning from Italy this weekend,” Conway-Turner reported.

SUNY officials announced tentative plans earlier this week to use Tower 2, a vacant dormitory on the Buffalo State campus, as a 14-day quarantine site for SUNY students returning by chartered flights from study in Italy, Japan and South Korea, countries hard hit by COVID-19.

Other quarantine sites were designated at Stony Brook University and SUNY Brockport. There was no word late Saturday on whether any students were being housed at Stony Brook University.

Brockport college President Heidi Macpherson, in a message to the community late Saturday afternoon, confirmed that several students returning from Italy are due to arrive at her campus late Saturday and be housed for 14 days in Gordon Hall, an unoccupied dormitory. She did not indicate how many students are involved.

Macpherson said the quarantined students "will not come into contact with any Brockport students during their stay."

Buffalo State's Conway-Turner advised faculty and staff who have symptoms of the disease to stay home and contact their health care providers. She said students feeling ill should isolate themselves and call the college’s Weigel Wellness Center.