Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Pastrnak entered weekend tied with Ovechkin for goal lead at 47. (1)

2. St. Louis Blues. Champs lost eight-game winning streak with surprising misstep at New Jersey. (2)

3. Tampa Bay Lightning. Face rest of season and maybe first round of playoffs without Stamkos. (3)

4. Philadelphia Flyers. A spectacular late-season charge has them in the Cup conversation. (7)

5. Colorado Avalanche. Nine-game road winning streak ended with loss in Vancouver. (5)

6. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin always a treat to watch: Monday is first of two visits this month. (4)

7. Pittsburgh Penguins. Before beating Sens and Sabres, just scored eight goals during six-game losing streak. (9)

8. Vegas Golden Knights. Battle in goal: Lehner has won two straight, Fleury has lost two straight. (6)

9. Dallas Stars. Opened four-game homestand Saturday vs. Predators. (8)

10. Edmonton Oilers. Four-goal, five-point outburst for Draisaitl in Nashville. (16)

11. Calgary Flames. Lindholm closing in on first 30-goal season. (18)

12. Columbus Blue Jackets. Nine of 14 games in March are on the road. (14)

13. Toronto Maple Leafs. No California dreamin': Scored just three goals in losing all three games. (11)

14. New York Islanders. Boychuk needed 90 stitches to close cut to face from errant skate. (10)

15. New York Rangers. Historic five-goal explosion from Zibanejad stuns Caps. (15)

16. Vancouver Canucks. Wore 2000 Orca jerseys in warmups prior to visit by Avs. (12)

17. Winnipeg Jets. Atmosphere in NHL's smallest barn is always spectacular. (20)

18. Minnesota Wild. Are 7-3-1 under Evason to crawl into playoff spot. (21)

19. Carolina Hurricanes. Pesce undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery. (13)

20. Florida Panthers. Another playoff miss might mean breakup of current core. (19)

21. Nashville Predators. Devastating tornado hit just 2 miles from Bridgestone Arena. (17)

22. Arizona Coyotes. With just nine goals in 33 games, who's paying Hall big money this summer? (22)

23. Montreal Canadiens. RIP to Henri Richard, 11-time Cup winner known as the "Pocket Rocket." (23)

I was never much of an autograph person but one I paid for a few years ago at a card show was from Henri Richard. A true #legend of the game. He studied this card and smiled before he signed. RIP, Pocket Rocket #Habs ⁦@Dave_Stubbs⁩ pic.twitter.com/Nyh6qMYuv7 — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 6, 2020

24. Chicago Blackhawks. Lost at Detroit just as they crawled back into wild-card race. (25)

25. New Jersey Devils. Snapped 12-game skid vs. Blues to pull even with Sabres in East. (26)

26. Buffalo Sabres. Slim playoff hopes ended with disastrous Western trip. (24)

27. Anaheim Ducks. Beat Leafs in opener of stretch of seven out of eight at home. (27)

28. San Jose Sharks. Bay Area is current epicenter of NHL's coronavirus concerns. (28)

29. Los Angeles Kings. Have won four straight and seven of 10. (30)

30. Ottawa Senators. Just 6-19-6 on road and starting five-game Western trip. (29)

31. Detroit Red Wings. That minus-120 goal differential is stunning to stare at. (31)