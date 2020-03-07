Bracket set for Mid-American Conference basketball; UB to host Miami

The bracket is set for the Mid-American Conference Tournament following the conclusion of the regular season Friday.

The defending champion University at Buffalo men are playing a first-round game as the fifth seed against No. 12 Miami on Monday at Alumni Arena. Game time will be set following the conclusion of Saturday's women's games.

If the UB women also are hosting a game, they will play at 5 p.m. followed by the men's game at 7:30. If the women are on the road in Round 1, then the men's game will begin at 7.

First-round winners move on to Thursday's quarterfinals in Cleveland.

2020 MAC Men’s Basketball Tournament, Presented by Visit Myrtle Beach

Monday, March 9 - First Round (High Seed Campus Sites)

Game 1: No. 9 Central Michigan at No. 8 Ohio, Time TBA

Game 2: No. 12 Miami at No. 5 Buffalo, Time TBA

Game 3: No. 10 Western Michigan at No. 7 Toledo, Time TBA

Game 4: No. 11 Eastern Michigan at No. 6 Kent State, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 12, 2020 - Quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 1 Akron vs. Game 1 Winner, Noon ET %

Game 6: No. 4 Northern Illinois vs. Game 2 Winner, Time TBA* %

Game 7: No. 2 Bowling Green vs. Game 3 Winner, 6:30 p.m. ET %

Game 8: No. 3 Ball State vs. Game 4 Winner, Time TBA* %

Friday, March 13 - Semifinals

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET#

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 9:30 p.m. ET#

Saturday, March 14 - MAC Championship

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 7:30 PM ET (ESPN2)

# CBS Sports Network | % ESPN+

*30 minutes following the completion of the first game of the session.