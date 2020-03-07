Maryvale wins state cheerleading championship

Maryvale won the Division 2 small schools championship on Saturday in the NYSPHSAA cheerleading competition at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Maryvale becomes the second Section VI team to win a state title, following Lewiston-Porter's victory last year. Lew-Port was sixth this year.

Congratulations to our State Champion Maryvale Flyers!! pic.twitter.com/FI4lvxgl7o — Joe D'Angelo (@mrjdangelo) March 7, 2020

Starpoint also made it to the finals and finished fourth among the D-2 large schools.