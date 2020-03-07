Share this article

Maryvale wins state cheerleading championship

Maryvale won the NYSPHSAA cheerleading title in Division 2 small schools (Courtesy of NYSPHSAA)
Maryvale won the Division 2 small schools championship on Saturday in the NYSPHSAA cheerleading competition at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Maryvale becomes the second Section VI team to win a state title, following Lewiston-Porter's victory last year. Lew-Port was sixth this year.

Starpoint also made it to the finals and finished fourth among the D-2 large schools.

Ten cheer squads from Section VI competed.
Lancaster finished sixth and Frontier finished seventh among D-1 large schools. Clarence was sixth and Orchard Park ninth among D-1 small schools.
Among D-2 large schools, Iroquois was seventh.
In the competition among coed teams, Lockport finished seventh and Lake Shore finished ninth.

