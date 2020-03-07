Man pistol-whipped during home invasion in Porter

A man was pistol-whipped by one of three intruders who broke into his home in the Town of Porter on the morning of Feb. 29, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to sheriff's deputies, three men – all dressed in either black or camouflage clothing – broke into the home on Cain Road just before 6 a.m. and terrorized the occupants. One of the men was armed with a handgun, according to reports.

The intruders attempted to steal a television set but were unsuccessful. They ended up taking a cellphone, a Bose speaker system, an X-Box One video game system and several game cartridges. They were last seen fleeing in either a gray or silver Honda CR-V, police said.

The man who was struck with the gun suffered facial injuries and was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.