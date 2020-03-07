Man fatally shot in Tuscarora Reservation home invasion is identified

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a shootout during a home invasion March 1 on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation as Christian R. Williams, 18, of A Street, Niagara Falls.

According to investigators, Williams was one of three men who broke into the home of Galen Fischer, 55, on Mount Hope Road shortly before 5 a.m. Matthew M. Dubuc, 24, of Printup Road, Sanborn, and Michael S. Printup, 18, of Pierce Avenue, Niagara Falls, have been charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault in connection with the incident.

Fischer told investigators that the intruders fired a pistol and a shotgun at him. Despite bleeding heavily from a thigh wound, Fischer fired back with a .22-caliber rifle, striking Williams in the back, investigators said.

According to reports, officers stopped the suspects in a vehicle at Lockport and Walmore roads after a 15-minute chase. Printup, another man and a woman were taken into custody. Williams was found dead in the vehicle.

Investigators said Fischer told them he believed the intruders wanted to steal firearms. Officers said they found several guns, knives and ammunition in the house, as well as a scale and drug paraphernalia.

An investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.