MAAC basketball bracket finalized; Canisius and Niagara face Tuesday tests

The field is set for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament, which begins Tuesday in Atlantic City, the event's new home.

Canisius, the 10th seed, faces No. 7 Iona in the second men's game Tuesday at 7 p.m. Iona won both regular season meetings. The winner faces St. Peter's in Wednesday's quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m.

No. 6 Niagara and No. 11 Marist play the final first-round game Tuesday at 9 p.m. The Purple Eagles lost both games in the regular season. No. 3 Rider plays the winner on Thursday at 7 p.m.

First Round

Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 8 Fairfield vs No. 9 Manhattan, 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Iona vs No. 10 Canisius, 7 p.m.

Game 3: No. 6 Niagara vs No. 11 Marist, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 10

Game 4: No. 1 Siena vs Game 1 Winner, 7 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 Saint Peter’s vs Game 2 Winner, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 11

Game 6: No. 3 Rider vs Game 3 Winner, 7 p.m.

Game 7: No. 4 Monmouth vs No. 5 Quinnipiac, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 12

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs Game 7 Winner, 6 p.m., ESPNN

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPNN

Championship

Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m., ESPNU