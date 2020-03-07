Lancaster's Natalia Surdaj wins shot put; Frontier's Josh Peron takes 600 in indoor track

Lancaster junior Natalia Surdej won shot put and was second in the weight throw at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association indoor track and field meet Saturday in Staten Island.

Her winning throw in the shot measured 42 free, 9.75 inches. Her weight throw was 56-11.75, behind winner Monique Hardy of Webster Thomas, whose throw went 63-10.50.

Natalia Surdej of Lancaster wins the #NYSPHSAA shot put championship pic.twitter.com/VsnLhxRRuF — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) March 7, 2020 Orchard Park's Leah Pasqualetti won the state title in the pole vault by clearing 13 feet. Eve Giancarlo from Sweet Home was sixth. Frontier's Joshua Peron set the Section VI record in the 600 meters in 1:19.47 and won the NYSPHSAA title. The previous record was held for 15 years by Justin Craddock, now the coach at Williamsville North, at 1:20.59. He finished second in the federation behind Raheem Hayes of Springfield Gardens. Hayes' winning time was 1:18.48. Frontier’s 4x800 relay team of Brian Gleason, Preston Bova, Coonor O’Brien and Peron was third in 8:00.30. Josh Peron of Frontier wins the 600m #NYSPHSAA championship. pic.twitter.com/YpwZMPDcsB — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) March 7, 2020 In other early results:

Lockport junior Kahniya James took second in the 55 meters in a time of 6.95 seconds to break her own Section VI record. McKinley's Markira Gardner was sixth in 7.23.

Cheektowaga's Jayden DuBard was second in the boys weight throw with a distance of 71-02.50.

Frontier's Gwyneth Goldowski finished fourth in the 300 meters with a time of 39.91.

Jericha Petrella of Dunkirk, who committed to Central Michigan last week, was 10th in 1:35.99 in the 600 meters.

In the 1,600 meters, Canisius senior Lucas Beyer was third in the federation in 4:18.84. Frontier's Brian Gleason was sixth overall and fourth in the NYSPHSAA in 4:19.84.

Vinny Pagliaccio from West Seneca East was third in the 1,000 meters in a time of 2:30.55. Ronan McDonald of Randolph was 10th (2:36.01).

Depew's Matthew Russo was 15th in the weight throw with a school record of 56-6.25.Depew's Adam Scibetta set a school record in the 200 meters at 36.20 seconds for 24th. He was 25th in the 55 meters in 6.75.

This story will be updated.