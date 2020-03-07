HOLCOMB, William L.

HOLCOMB - William L. Of Tonawanda, March 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Susan F. (nee Formhals) Holcomb; loving father of William L. Jr., Joseph M. Holcomb and Mary Kathleen "Katie" (Josh) Hale; dearest grandfather of Connor, Jack and Michael; dear brother of Peter (late Sally) Holcomb; uncles of John (Greg Webster) and Mark (Susie) Holcomb. Friends may call Sunday 3-7 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday 10:45 AM at St. John the Baptist RC Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Hospice Foundation WNY. Please share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com