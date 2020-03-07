GANNON, Robert I., Esq.

GANNON - Robert I., Esq. March 6, 2020, age 76. Beloved husband of 51 years to Eileen M. (nee Maher) Gannon; devoted father of Joseph (Suzanne), Robert (Colleen), Rebecca (Marc Sr.) Felicetta, and Matthew (Cheryl); loving grandfather of Jack, Brigid, Marc, Jr., Siobhan, Will, Timmy, Lizzy, Vinny, Nick, Sean, Owen, and Drew; dearest brother of eight siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Gannon's memory to the Erie County Bar Foundation at 438 Main St., 6th Floor, Buffalo, NY 14202 or at https://eriebar.org/ErieCountyBarFoundation/Donate/. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com