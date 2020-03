Boys basketball: Middle Early College 73, Tapestry 50

No. 1 Middle Early College (19-4) used a furious rally to overwhelm second-seeded Tapestry, 73-50. Jamond Jones scored 20 of his game-high 28 points during the final 16 minutes as the Kats overcame a three-point deficit with a game-closing 39-13 run over the final 12 minutes to secure their seventh sectional title in nine years.