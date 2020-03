Boys basketball: Randolph 49, Holland 46

Photo: 1 / 18

Branson Morrison's only 3-pointer of the game gave Randolph the lead for good with 1 minute, 35 seconds left. Kaleb Steward then secured the win with a steal in the final seconds as the top-seeded Cardinals rallied to beat No. 2 Holland, 49-46, in a Class C-2 championship game thriller before a standing-room-only crowd Friday, March 6, 2020, at Jamestown Community College.