FRUCK, Federick John Jr.,

FRUCK - Frederick John Jr., Of Virginia Beach, VA died on March 3, 2020. He was born July 1, 1955, Buffalo, NY. The son of the late Joan E. Fruck (Weinheimer) and late Frederick John Fruck Sr. On December 6, 1974 he married Karen L. Bazley, who survives. He served in the US Navy as an Aviation Electrician from 1974 to 1994, reaching a rank of E6. He is survived by son and daughter in law Frederick John Fruck III and Angela; son Michael J. Fruck and sister Lynn Fruck Diviak. He is survived by seven grandchildren. Memorials may be sent through www.tmcfunding.com.