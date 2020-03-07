FROMM, Sharon Ann

FROMM - Sharon Ann Of Orchard Park, NY and more recently Apex, NC, suddenly March 2nd, 2020; beloved wife of the late George John Fromm, Sr.; dearest mother of Laura (Lee) Fromm Thul and George (Joanne Elliott) Fromm; grandmother of Taylor, Kristen, Casey, Grace, Rose; and of course, Toby, Rascal, Loki, and Thor; daughter of the late Fred and Orlean (nee Russell) Phillips; and sister of the late Linda (John) Kwiatkowski and the late James Phillips; daughter-in-law to the late LaVerne and Hildegarde (Wild) Fromm; sister-in-law to Skip (Nancy) Fromm, Mary Ellen (Philip) Chamot, the late Kenneth (Lillian) Fromm, the late Ruth (Charles) Buchanan, the late Joyce (Alfred Jr.) Runkel. Our sweet, caring, and generous mother and grandma, lover of the Bills, beach, and bingo, self-proclaimed author and constant source of entertainment when playing barbies, Uno flip, and Apples-to-Apples. Family and friends will be present Monday (March 9th) 4 - 8 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, (March 10th) 10:30 AM, at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca. Friends and family invited to Service and Brunch to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hunter's Hope Foundation. Please share online condolence at www.hoyfuneralhome.com