From a home full of hubbub to the sounds of silence

By Bob O'Connor

Years ago, my home was stuffed with school books, sports equipment, and what seemed like 6,000 pairs of shoes and sneakers. Thankfully, our four kids grew up and left us with a very pleasant void. Any parent who claims to miss rearing children – especially during the volcanic teen years – is either lying or speaking from a rest home.

I don’t miss having my Sunday night bath interrupted with a frantic pounding on the door. “Dad!” they scream. “I have to have a salt map of Outer Mongolia.”

I calmly reply, “Take it easy, when is it due?”

“Tomorrow!” comes the answer. I resist the urge to slip under the warm bath water and end it all. “Go down to the kitchen and make sure we have all the ingredients,” I say.

“What ingredients?” they reply. “Dad, I don’t know what a salt map is!”

I no longer get hit up for lunch money or have to console one of my daughters because she broke up with the love of her life (what was that guy’s name?). I never hear pathetic moaning because somebody’s uniform is in the laundry and the big game is in 45 minutes. The howls of laughter, the awful music, and the sound of a basketball being dribbled through the house are all gone. Now, the only sound is the hum of the furnace.

But, during those chaotic years of ballgames, school plays and high school proms, I longed for one thing: a place of my own. No, I’m not talking about a loft in downtown Buffalo or a cabin in East Otto; all I wanted was a room with a lock on it. I would have settled for a large closet.

Now we have three empty bedrooms and our modest home has become too big for us. So, I finally can build my lair, my man cave, my sanctum sanctorum. I have decided to call my hideaway a “study” because it sounds like I go there to think deep thoughts.

I chose my elder daughter’s old room to assert my manifest destiny. The window treatments are the same icky flowers she picked out so many years ago and there is still a hook hanging from the ceiling where we hung her wedding dress so it would be “poofy” for the big day.

I tried to pattern the place after Thomas Jefferson’s library at Monticello. I would have tons of books, a giant globe, and a crystal decanter filled with the finest brandy. When I got done, the place had about as much in common with Monticello as I have with Mr. Jefferson.

I don’t have that many books because I prefer to go to the library where they are free. I bought a big globe, but it wouldn’t fit through the door, and the decanter is empty because I really don’t like brandy. Plus, I found solitude can be lonely.

I now wonder why so many friends have moved to adult communities. My wife and I visited The Villages in Florida and found this massive development for aging boomers has all the charm of Main Street in Disney World. During our two-hour tour we didn’t see one child; we found it depressing.

So, we’ll stay here in the Buffalo cold and dote on our grandchildren. And I think I’ll turn my study back into a little girl’s room. That way the granddaughters will have a place for sleepovers.

Bob O’Connor, of Hamburg, doesn’t admit to missing the sounds of children in his home.